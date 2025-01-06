Crosscity Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Fundraising
Raises funds for supported organizations.
Founded in
2023
EIN
931423443
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
1000 AIRPORT FWY EULESS, Texas 76039-3156 United States
Website
crosscity.church
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Crosscity Foundation Inc, founded in 2023, supports Cross City Church in Euless, TX. The foundation raises funds to support the church's mission and activities in the heart of DFW, where it has served the community for over 120 years. The church focuses on providing real hope and experiencing real life in Christ.
Mission
Our mission is simple: find ways to share Christ with those around us every day. That includes our local neighbors and neighbors halfway around the world.
{Similar 1}
