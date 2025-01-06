About

Crosscity Foundation Inc, founded in 2023, supports Cross City Church in Euless, TX. The foundation raises funds to support the church's mission and activities in the heart of DFW, where it has served the community for over 120 years. The church focuses on providing real hope and experiencing real life in Christ.

Mission

Our mission is simple: find ways to share Christ with those around us every day. That includes our local neighbors and neighbors halfway around the world.