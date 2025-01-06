powered by 
Crossroads Church In Carmichael

 — 
Becoming disciple-makers who live by faith
Events of 

Crossroads Church In Carmichael

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Crossroads Church In Carmichael
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Crossroads Church In Carmichael
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Crossroads Church In Carmichael
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Crossroads Church In Carmichael

100% of your purchase supports 
Crossroads Church In Carmichael
Crossroads Church In Carmichael

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Kids Ministry

Classes for newborns through 6th graders are offered on Sunday mornings.

Indescribable Kids

Sunday program at 11am for kids ages 1yr - 5th grade, learning about the Names of God.

The Greenhouse & Club 56

Afterschool program for 5th and 6th graders on Wednesday nights with Bible teaching, worship, and activities.

Life Groups

Small groups that meet to deepen relationship with God and love others.

About

Crossroads Church In Carmichael

Founded in

1964

EIN

941668368

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

7100 FAIR OAKS BLVD CARMICHAEL, California 95608-6409 United States

Website

www.crossroadsfamily.org

Phone

(916)-486-8611

Email address

[email protected]

About

Crossroads Church in Carmichael, located at 7100 Fair Oaks Blvd, is a community-focused church. They are passionate about Jesus Christ and learning what it looks like to answer that call. They strive to become disciple-makers who live by faith, labor in love and lead with hope.

Mission

We meet on Sunday Mornings @ 9:30 am Becoming disciple-makers who live by faith, labor in love, and lead with hope.

