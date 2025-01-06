Crossroads Church In Carmichael
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kids Ministry
Classes for newborns through 6th graders are offered on Sunday mornings.
Indescribable Kids
Sunday program at 11am for kids ages 1yr - 5th grade, learning about the Names of God.
The Greenhouse & Club 56
Afterschool program for 5th and 6th graders on Wednesday nights with Bible teaching, worship, and activities.
Life Groups
Small groups that meet to deepen relationship with God and love others.
Founded in
1964
EIN
941668368
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
7100 FAIR OAKS BLVD CARMICHAEL, California 95608-6409 United States
Website
www.crossroadsfamily.org
Phone
(916)-486-8611
Email address
About
Crossroads Church in Carmichael, located at 7100 Fair Oaks Blvd, is a community-focused church. They are passionate about Jesus Christ and learning what it looks like to answer that call. They strive to become disciple-makers who live by faith, labor in love and lead with hope.
Mission
We meet on Sunday Mornings @ 9:30 am Becoming disciple-makers who live by faith, labor in love, and lead with hope.
