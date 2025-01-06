About

Crossroads Church in Carmichael, located at 7100 Fair Oaks Blvd, is a community-focused church. They are passionate about Jesus Christ and learning what it looks like to answer that call. They strive to become disciple-makers who live by faith, labor in love and lead with hope.

Mission

We meet on Sunday Mornings @ 9:30 am Becoming disciple-makers who live by faith, labor in love, and lead with hope.