Crs Sports Collective
Donate to
Crs Sports Collective
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Crs Sports Collective
Shop to support
Crs Sports Collective
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Crs Sports Collective
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Tours
Organizes tours to visit colleges.
College Showcases
Provides opportunities to showcase athletic talent to colleges.
Out of State Tournaments
Participates in tournaments outside of the state.
Weekly Camps
Offers training camps on a weekly basis.
About
Crs Sports Collective
Founded in
2023
EIN
931737872
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
18251 BASTANCHURY RD YORBA LINDA, California 92886-2446 United States
Website
www.crssportscollective.com
Phone
(714)-795-0950
Email address
About
Mission
CRS Sports Collective provides opportunities for teens and children from underserved communities to participate in a world-class Sports and Fitness Academy, enriching their lives and positioning them for a bright academic future.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: