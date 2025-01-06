About

Crystal Springs Uplands School, founded in 1952 in Hillsborough, CA, is an independent, coeducational college preparatory day school for grades 6-12. With approximately 220 middle school and 320 upper school students, the school offers robust academics, arts, and athletics programs. Its mission is to empower kind, curious learners to thrive together through transformative teaching and meaningful connections.

Mission

Crystal Springs Uplands School fosters learning and growth for students in Hillsborough, California, providing an encouraging environment for academic and personal development.