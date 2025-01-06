Crystal Springs Uplands School
Crystal Springs Uplands School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Summer Enrichment
Three-week summer program for students entering grades 2nd-9th.
Sports Camps
One-week sports camps for students entering grades 4th-9th.
Crystal FIRST
Two-week program focused on high school readiness for students entering 6th or 9th grade, including writing and math workshops.
Peninsula Bridge
Five-week summer academic program for 60 rising seventh and eighth-grade students.
About
Crystal Springs Uplands School
Founded in
1953
EIN
941247265
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
400 UPLANDS DR HILLSBOROUGH, California 94010-6946 United States
Website
www.crystal.org
Phone
(650)-342-4175
Email address
About
Crystal Springs Uplands School, founded in 1952 in Hillsborough, CA, is an independent, coeducational college preparatory day school for grades 6-12. With approximately 220 middle school and 320 upper school students, the school offers robust academics, arts, and athletics programs. Its mission is to empower kind, curious learners to thrive together through transformative teaching and meaningful connections.
Mission
Crystal Springs Uplands School fosters learning and growth for students in Hillsborough, California, providing an encouraging environment for academic and personal development.
