Donate to
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Choir
A program involving choral music and singing.
Preschool
Early childhood education program for young children.
School
Educational program for school-age children.
Seniors Ministry
Support and activities for senior citizens.
Founded in
1955
EIN
951878871
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
11312 W WASHINGTON BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90066-6004 United States
Website
www.culvercommunitychurch.org
Phone
(310)-397-5931
Email address
About
Culver Community Church, founded in 1948 (originally West Culver City Baptist Church), is a pillar of faith in Los Angeles. With a mission to know God better, the church offers Sunday services, Bible study, and ministries for children and seniors. They also sponsor the Culver City Christian School, providing Christian education.
Mission
CULVER COMMUNITY CHURCH welcomes and supports the Los Angeles community, offering a caring space for connection, faith, and local engagement at 11312 W Washington Blvd.
