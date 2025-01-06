About

Culver Community Church, founded in 1948 (originally West Culver City Baptist Church), is a pillar of faith in Los Angeles. With a mission to know God better, the church offers Sunday services, Bible study, and ministries for children and seniors. They also sponsor the Culver City Christian School, providing Christian education.

Mission

CULVER COMMUNITY CHURCH welcomes and supports the Los Angeles community, offering a caring space for connection, faith, and local engagement at 11312 W Washington Blvd.