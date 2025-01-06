Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Trail Maintenance
Securing the long-term future of the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail by providing funds for trail upkeep and amenities.
Museum Support
Providing funds for the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum and the Conrail Museum.
Trail Expansion
Funding future land purchases needed to extend the trail.
CVRTC Races
Organizing fundraising races including the Water Wheel 5k, Solstice 5k/10, TrailFest, and Shippensburg Turkey Trot.
About
Founded in
2023
EIN
932834409
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
68 W KING ST SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania 17257-1212 United States
Website
www.cvrtc.org
Phone
(717)-860-0444
Email address
About
Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council (CVRTC) is a non-profit dedicated to conservation, historic preservation, recreation, and alternative transportation in Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley. They develop multi-use trails along former railroad corridors, connecting Shippensburg and Carlisle. The CVRTC aims to preserve the area's beauty and history through the creation of recreational trails.
Mission
CVRTC is dedicated to conservation, historic preservation, recreation, and alternative transportation in the Cumberland Valley through multi-use trails.
