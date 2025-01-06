Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Trail Maintenance

Securing the long-term future of the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail by providing funds for trail upkeep and amenities.

‍

Museum Support

Providing funds for the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum and the Conrail Museum.

‍

Trail Expansion

Funding future land purchases needed to extend the trail.

‍

CVRTC Races

Organizing fundraising races including the Water Wheel 5k, Solstice 5k/10, TrailFest, and Shippensburg Turkey Trot.

‍