powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

 — 
Preserving beauty and history is our mission.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

100% of your purchase supports 
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Trail Maintenance

Securing the long-term future of the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail by providing funds for trail upkeep and amenities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Museum Support

Providing funds for the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum and the Conrail Museum.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Trail Expansion

Funding future land purchases needed to extend the trail.

__wf_reserved_inherit

CVRTC Races

Organizing fundraising races including the Water Wheel 5k, Solstice 5k/10, TrailFest, and Shippensburg Turkey Trot.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

Founded in

2023

EIN

932834409

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

68 W KING ST SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania 17257-1212 United States

Website

www.cvrtc.org

Phone

(717)-860-0444

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council (CVRTC) is a non-profit dedicated to conservation, historic preservation, recreation, and alternative transportation in Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley. They develop multi-use trails along former railroad corridors, connecting Shippensburg and Carlisle. The CVRTC aims to preserve the area's beauty and history through the creation of recreational trails.

Mission

CVRTC is dedicated to conservation, historic preservation, recreation, and alternative transportation in the Cumberland Valley through multi-use trails.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Pennsylvania, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Cumberland Valley Rails To Trails Endowment Fund

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!