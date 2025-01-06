Curiodyssey
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Camps & Classes
Activity-based science programs for children ages 6-9, focusing on exploration and inquiry skills.
School Break Programs
Fun science programs during school breaks, exploring topics like biomimicry.
Science Workshops
Hands-on science workshops for various age groups.
Scout Programs
Educational programs designed for scout groups.
Founded in
1955
EIN
941262434
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1651 COYOTE POINT DR SAN MATEO, California 94401-1002 United States
Website
curiodyssey.org
Phone
(650)-342-7755
Email address
About
CuriOdyssey, founded in 1953 as the San Mateo County Junior Museum by the Junior League of San Francisco, is a non-profit science museum and zoo in San Mateo. It offers hands-on exhibits and animal encounters, inspiring a love for science and curiosity about the world in children. CuriOdyssey lets kids observe wild animals and experiment with scientific phenomena.
Mission
CuriOdyssey inspires a love for science and curiosity about the world to create a brighter future.
What $2,100 could fund instead: