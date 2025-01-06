About

CuriOdyssey, founded in 1953 as the San Mateo County Junior Museum by the Junior League of San Francisco, is a non-profit science museum and zoo in San Mateo. It offers hands-on exhibits and animal encounters, inspiring a love for science and curiosity about the world in children. CuriOdyssey lets kids observe wild animals and experiment with scientific phenomena.

Mission

CuriOdyssey inspires a love for science and curiosity about the world to create a brighter future.