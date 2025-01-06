Cypress Art League
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Juried Art Shows
The Cypress Art League hosts juried art shows in the spring and autumn, offering artists of all levels a platform to showcase their work.
Founded in
2008
EIN
958040863
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.1.1. Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address
PO BOX 2205 CYPRESS, California 90630-1705 United States
Website
www.cypressartleague.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Cypress Art League, est. 1969, is a non-profit in Cypress, CA, promoting art appreciation. It supports artists, photographers, and art patrons. Meetings feature artist lectures and demonstrations. They host art shows, award prizes, and support art exhibits in the Cypress Community Center. Scholarships are given to Cypress College art students.
Mission
Cypress Art League fosters a vibrant local arts community in Cypress, California, supporting creativity and connection among artists and art lovers alike.
{Similar 1}
