About

The Cypress Art League, est. 1969, is a non-profit in Cypress, CA, promoting art appreciation. It supports artists, photographers, and art patrons. Meetings feature artist lectures and demonstrations. They host art shows, award prizes, and support art exhibits in the Cypress Community Center. Scholarships are given to Cypress College art students.

Mission

Cypress Art League fosters a vibrant local arts community in Cypress, California, supporting creativity and connection among artists and art lovers alike.