Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cemetery Services
Offers compassionate funeral & cremation services with a beautiful cemetery and caring staff.
Heritage Foundation
Promotes educational and cultural activities and encourages the preservation and restoration of the art, architecture, and Arboretum.
About
Cypress Lawn Cemetery Association
Founded in
1980
EIN
940416370
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(13)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 397 COLMA, California 94014-0397 United States
Website
cypresslawn.com
Phone
(650)-755-0580
Email address
-
About
Cypress Lawn Cemetery Association, operating for over 130 years in Colma, CA, provides compassionate funeral, cremation, and memorial services. As a non-profit public benefit organization, they offer a serene final resting place and support families through difficult times.
Mission
Cypress Lawn Cemetery Association provides respectful cemetery services in Colma, California, offering a place of remembrance and comfort to families and the community.
