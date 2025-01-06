D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

About

The Down Syndrome Resource Foundation (DSRF), founded in 2009, supports individuals with Down syndrome and their families through educational programs, health services, resources, and social connections. DSRF offers group programs, one-on-one services, and resources for parents, caregivers, and professionals, helping each person flourish.

Mission

DSRF provides individualized educational programs, health services, information resources, and social connections so each person can flourish.