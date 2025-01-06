powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

 — 
Support people with Down syndrome and their families.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Speech and Language Therapy

Individualized therapy to improve communication skills.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Occupational Therapy

Personalized therapy to enhance daily living skills.

__wf_reserved_inherit

One to One Literacy

Individualized reading instruction to improve literacy skills.

__wf_reserved_inherit

One to One Math

Personalized math instruction to build math skills.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

Founded in

2009

EIN

980594983

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

BURNABY BRITISH COLUMBIA V5B 4J8 CANADA, Unknown 00000-0000 United States

Website

www.dsrf.org

Phone

(604)-444-3773

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The Down Syndrome Resource Foundation (DSRF), founded in 2009, supports individuals with Down syndrome and their families through educational programs, health services, resources, and social connections. DSRF offers group programs, one-on-one services, and resources for parents, caregivers, and professionals, helping each person flourish.

Mission

DSRF provides individualized educational programs, health services, information resources, and social connections so each person can flourish.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Unknown, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!