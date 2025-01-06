D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Speech and Language Therapy
Individualized therapy to improve communication skills.
Occupational Therapy
Personalized therapy to enhance daily living skills.
One to One Literacy
Individualized reading instruction to improve literacy skills.
One to One Math
Personalized math instruction to build math skills.
About
D S R F Down Syndrome Research Foundation
Founded in
2009
EIN
980594983
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
BURNABY BRITISH COLUMBIA V5B 4J8 CANADA, Unknown 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.dsrf.org
Phone
(604)-444-3773
Email address
About
The Down Syndrome Resource Foundation (DSRF), founded in 2009, supports individuals with Down syndrome and their families through educational programs, health services, resources, and social connections. DSRF offers group programs, one-on-one services, and resources for parents, caregivers, and professionals, helping each person flourish.
Mission
DSRF provides individualized educational programs, health services, information resources, and social connections so each person can flourish.
