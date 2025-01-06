Daily Meals Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Meals Program

Provides free, hot meals 5 days a week at various locations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties to low-income individuals and families.

A La Carte Food Recovery Program

Recovers and redistributes surplus prepared meals to combat food insecurity in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Meals on Wheels

Delivers nutritious meals and provides wellness checks to homebound seniors aged 60+ who are unable to cook or shop for food.

Medically Tailored Meals

Provides medically tailored meals, groceries, and nutrition education to Medi-Cal clients with chronic health conditions.

