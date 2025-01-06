Daily Meals Foundation
Daily Meals Foundation
Daily Meals Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Meals Program
Provides free, hot meals 5 days a week at various locations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties to low-income individuals and families.
A La Carte Food Recovery Program
Recovers and redistributes surplus prepared meals to combat food insecurity in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
Meals on Wheels
Delivers nutritious meals and provides wellness checks to homebound seniors aged 60+ who are unable to cook or shop for food.
Medically Tailored Meals
Provides medically tailored meals, groceries, and nutrition education to Medi-Cal clients with chronic health conditions.
About
Daily Meals Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922188725
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental & Animal Welfare
Address
701 SOUTH ST MOUNTAIN HOME, Arkansas 72653-4452 United States
Website
dailymealsfoundation.org
Phone
(123)-456-7890
Email address
About
Mission
Daily Meals Foundation sets up aquaponics farms and gardens in rural communities, ensuring access to fresh fruits, veggies, and fish daily.
What $2,100 could fund instead: