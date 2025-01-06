Dalat University Alumni Charitable Tr
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students
Provides scholarships to financially disadvantaged students to cover tuition and school expenses.
Grants to Christian Charities
Provides grants to various Christian charities and other organizations in the US.
Habitats for Humanity
Supports Habitats for Humanity projects in Kontum and Vinh Long.
About
Dalat University Alumni Charitable Tr
Founded in
2002
EIN
946763907
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
1015 NORMANDY DR CAMPBELL, California 95008-0000 United States
Website
www.duact.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Dalat University Alumni Charitable Trust, founded in 2002, supports education and social welfare in Vietnam. The organization provides scholarships, assists the elderly, and aids low-income families, focusing on education, health, and economic well-being.
Mission
The Dalat University Alumni Charitable Trust provides scholarships, assists the elderly, and aids low-income families in Vietnam.
