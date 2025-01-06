Dance Heritage Coalition
Preserving and Processing Archives
Preserves and processes dance archives, including collections held by institutions and choreographers, and makes finding aids available online.
Fellowships in Dance Archiving and Preservation
Pairs students pursuing Library Science studies with professional mentors in dance.
Founded in
1998
EIN
943285953
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
178 E 109TH ST APT 5 NEW YORK, New York 10029-3657 United States
Website
danceheritage.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1992, Dance Heritage Coalition was a national alliance dedicated to preserving and augmenting materials documenting dance history. Its mission was to ensure dance's artistic accomplishments were accessible for future generations. DHC's programs have been integrated into Dance/USA.
Mission
DHC is a national alliance preserving dance history, making accessible materials documenting artistic accomplishments in dance of the past, present, and future.
