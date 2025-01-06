Danville Childrens Guild

About

The Danville Children's Guild, founded in 1977, is a nonprofit organization of women dedicated to improving the lives of children in Contra Costa County. They raise funds for various children's charities and youth organizations, providing life-enriching services and resources to build better futures.

Mission

