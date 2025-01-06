Danville Childrens Guild
Donate to
Danville Childrens Guild
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Danville Childrens Guild
Shop to support
Danville Childrens Guild
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Danville Childrens Guild
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fundraising for Children's Charities
Raises funds to improve the quality of life for children in Contra Costa County by supporting various local charities and youth organizations.
About
Danville Childrens Guild
Founded in
1980
EIN
942618636
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 955 DANVILLE, California 94526-0955 United States
Website
danvillechildrensguild.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Danville Children's Guild, founded in 1977, is a nonprofit organization of women dedicated to improving the lives of children in Contra Costa County. They raise funds for various children's charities and youth organizations, providing life-enriching services and resources to build better futures.
Mission
The Danville Children's Guild is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the quality of life for children in Contra Costa County by raising funds for various children's charities and youth organizations.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: