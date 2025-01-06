Day School Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Chicago Connected
Providing no-cost internet access to students in Chicago Public Schools.
SocialWorks
Supporting Arts, Computer Science, and Advanced Literacy programs in schools.
New Chance Fund for Arts and Literature
Helps schools build innovative performing and visual arts programming.
Early College STEM Schools
STEM program at Solorio High School.
Founded in
1996
EIN
943240988
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
204 EAST 2ND AVE 732 SAN MATEO, California 94401-3904 United States
Website
www.episcopaldaysanmateo.org
Phone
(650)-274-0700
Email address
-
Mission
DAY SCHOOL FOUNDATION fosters educational opportunities for the San Mateo community, helping children grow and thrive in a supportive learning environment.
