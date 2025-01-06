Deane Homes Swim Club

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Summer Swim Lessons

Provides swim lessons for various skill levels during the summer, taught by certified instructors.

Summer Swim Team

Offers a recreational swim team program for intermediate and advanced swimmers to improve skills and endurance.

Summer Fun Swim Camp

A week-long camp for kids aged 6-12 with pool activities, games, and crafts, introducing water safety skills.

Adult Water Aerobics

Provides water aerobics classes for adults during the summer.

