Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Summer Swim Lessons
Provides swim lessons for various skill levels during the summer, taught by certified instructors.
Summer Swim Team
Offers a recreational swim team program for intermediate and advanced swimmers to improve skills and endurance.
Summer Fun Swim Camp
A week-long camp for kids aged 6-12 with pool activities, games, and crafts, introducing water safety skills.
Adult Water Aerobics
Provides water aerobics classes for adults during the summer.
About
Deane Homes Swim Club
Founded in
1969
EIN
952567484
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1010 OVERLOOK RIDGE RD DIAMOND BAR, California 91765-1128 United States
Website
deanehomesswimclub.com
Phone
(909)-860-3418
Email address
About
Deane Homes Swim Club in Diamond Bar, CA, enriches the community through swimming lessons, a competitive swim team, and recreational facilities promoting fun and fitness.
Mission
Deane Homes Swim Club enriches the community with swimming lessons, a competitive swim team, and facilities for fun and fitness in Diamond Bar.
