The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Dear Readers
Blogs and research articles focused on teen mental health, self-care, and youth unity.
Dear Community
A Chapter Network spanning over 25 countries, supporting rural areas through community service.
Dear Family
A project to support homeless youth by fundraising and donating essential hygiene products.
Founded in
2024
EIN
933250295
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
1912 164TH AVE NE BELLEVUE, Washington 98008-2531 United States
Website
www.dearyouthglobal.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Dear Youth Global, founded in 2022, supports foster care systems and provides community for foster youth. They address education, housing, and healthcare needs, with over 1000 members. Their programs include "Dear Readers" blogs, a Chapter Network spanning 25+ countries, and "Dear Family" providing hygiene products to youth in foster care and shelters.
Mission
Dear Youth Global is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit aimed at supporting foster care systems and providing a community for foster youth to rely on.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: