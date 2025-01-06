About

Dear Youth Global, founded in 2022, supports foster care systems and provides community for foster youth. They address education, housing, and healthcare needs, with over 1000 members. Their programs include "Dear Readers" blogs, a Chapter Network spanning 25+ countries, and "Dear Family" providing hygiene products to youth in foster care and shelters.

Mission

Dear Youth Global is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit aimed at supporting foster care systems and providing a community for foster youth to rely on.