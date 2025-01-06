Del Dios Mutual Water
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Water Conservation
Encouraging responsible water use through measures like limiting irrigation, fixing leaks, and using efficient watering methods.
Founded in
1944
EIN
950675800
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
19938 2ND PL ESCONDIDO, California 92029-7013 United States
Website
www.ddmwc.org
Phone
(760)-644-1997
Email address
About
Del Dios Mutual Water Company, est. 1944, is a California nonprofit providing water to its member shareholders for domestic, irrigation, and beneficial use. Committed to reliable water services, they emphasize water conservation and quality assurance in Escondido, CA.
Mission
Del Dios Mutual Water Company supplies reliable water service to the Escondido community, ensuring local residents have access to clean and dependable water every day.
