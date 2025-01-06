powered by 
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society

 — 
Preserve railroad history in Scranton.
Events of 

Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Annual Information Symposium

Conducting a yearly symposium on the history of the Delaware Lackawanna & Western Railroad, featuring presentations from speakers.

Quarterly Newsletter (Roustabout)

Publishing a newsletter four times a year with stories and news related to the railroad's history.

Website and Social Media

Maintaining a website and Facebook page to provide information about the Society's events and activities.

About

Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society

Founded in

2015

EIN

943454987

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Arts & Culture

Address

219 N MAIN AVE SCRANTON, Pennsylvania 18504-3307 United States

Website

dlwrrhs.org

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
About

Founded in 2009, the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad Historical Society preserves and shares the history of the DL&W Railroad. They educate through publications and an annual symposium.

Mission

Delaware Lackawanna and Western Railroad Historical Society Inc celebrates and preserves the rich railroad heritage of Scranton, fostering appreciation for local history and connections.

