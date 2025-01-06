Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
Donate to
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
Shop to support
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Information Symposium
Conducting a yearly symposium on the history of the Delaware Lackawanna & Western Railroad, featuring presentations from speakers.
Quarterly Newsletter (Roustabout)
Publishing a newsletter four times a year with stories and news related to the railroad's history.
Website and Social Media
Maintaining a website and Facebook page to provide information about the Society's events and activities.
About
Delaware Lackawanna And Western Railroad Historical Society
Founded in
2015
EIN
943454987
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
219 N MAIN AVE SCRANTON, Pennsylvania 18504-3307 United States
Website
dlwrrhs.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Founded in 2009, the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad Historical Society preserves and shares the history of the DL&W Railroad. They educate through publications and an annual symposium.
Mission
Delaware Lackawanna and Western Railroad Historical Society Inc celebrates and preserves the rich railroad heritage of Scranton, fostering appreciation for local history and connections.
Looking for other organizations in
Pennsylvania, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: