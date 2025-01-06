Denali Community School
Donate to
Denali Community School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Denali Community School
Shop to support
Denali Community School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Denali Community School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Before and After School Classes
Provides engaging before and after school classes for students during the school year at Denali Montessori Elementary.
About
Denali Community School
Founded in
2024
EIN
933731945
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
952 CORDOVA ST ANCHORAGE, Alaska 99501-3785 United States
Website
www.asdk12.org
Phone
(907)-742-4000
Email address
-
About
Denali Community School, located in Anchorage, Alaska, offers a Montessori and standard curriculum for grades K-6. It is a public optional school within the Anchorage School District. The school also has a Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).
Mission
Denali Community School offers a welcoming place for learning and growth in Anchorage, Alaska, helping students develop their potential every day.
Looking for other organizations in
Alaska, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: