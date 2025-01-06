powered by 
Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S

 — 
Support veterans and their families in Alabama.
Events of 

Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S

100% of your purchase supports 
Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S
's mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Americanism

Teaches respect and proper care for the US Flag. Brings attention to Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.

Auxiliary Community Outreach

Members work alongside other organizations to do more within local communities.

Buddy Poppy & VFW National Home

Supports the VFW "Buddy" Poppy program and the VFW National Home for Children.

Veterans & Family Support

Provides assistance to veterans and their families.

About

Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S

Founded in

2010

EIN

943441965

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(19)

Category/Type

Veterans Services

Address

6009 GLENVILLE HWY PITTSVIEW, Alabama 36871-2736 United States

Website

vfwauxal.org

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

Department Of Alabama Auxiliary To The Vfw Of The U S
About

The DEPARTMENT OF ALABAMA AUXILIARY TO THE VFW OF THE U S, founded in 2010, is fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable, and educational. It assists VFW posts and members, maintains allegiance to the U.S. government, and promotes fidelity to the Constitution. They support veterans and their families through various programs.

Mission

DEPARTMENT OF ALABAMA AUXILIARY TO THE VFW OF THE U S is dedicated to serving veterans and their loved ones in Pittsview and across Alabama, fostering care and community.

