The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Americanism
Teaches respect and proper care for the US Flag. Brings attention to Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.
Auxiliary Community Outreach
Members work alongside other organizations to do more within local communities.
Buddy Poppy & VFW National Home
Supports the VFW "Buddy" Poppy program and the VFW National Home for Children.
Veterans & Family Support
Provides assistance to veterans and their families.
2010
943441965
501(c)(19)
Veterans Services
6009 GLENVILLE HWY PITTSVIEW, Alabama 36871-2736 United States
vfwauxal.org
The DEPARTMENT OF ALABAMA AUXILIARY TO THE VFW OF THE U S, founded in 2010, is fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable, and educational. It assists VFW posts and members, maintains allegiance to the U.S. government, and promotes fidelity to the Constitution. They support veterans and their families through various programs.
Mission
DEPARTMENT OF ALABAMA AUXILIARY TO THE VFW OF THE U S is dedicated to serving veterans and their loved ones in Pittsview and across Alabama, fostering care and community.
