Department Of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary
Donate to
Department Of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Department Of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary
Shop to support
Department Of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Department Of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Development
Programs focused on mentoring, education, and leadership skills for young people.
Veterans/Military Support & Advocacy
Providing support and advocating for the needs of veterans and military personnel.
Family Support
Offering resources and assistance to military families.
Administrative Information
Providing administrative support to auxiliary units.
About
Department Of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary
Founded in
1946
EIN
943490400
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
9318 NEWBURGH RD LIVONIA, Michigan 48150-3429 United States
Website
michalaux.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Michigan, founded in 1919, supports veterans, active military, and their families. They advocate for veterans, foster patriotism, support American Legion initiatives, award scholarships, and promote education.
Mission
The Department of Michigan American Legion Auxiliary uplifts veterans and their families across Michigan, offering steadfast support and fostering community at their Livonia location.
Looking for other organizations in
Michigan, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: