Department Of Sociology And Anthropology And Criminology Stude
Donate to
Department Of Sociology And Anthropology And Criminology Stude
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Department Of Sociology And Anthropology And Criminology Stude
Shop to support
Department Of Sociology And Anthropology And Criminology Stude
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Department Of Sociology And Anthropology And Criminology Stude
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sociology Bachelor's Degree
Provides students with a comprehensive understanding of society and social issues.
Criminal Justice Bachelor's Degree
Focuses on the study of crime, law enforcement, and the justice system.
Anthropology Minor
Offers insights into human cultures, past and present.
Criminal Justice Minor
Provides a foundational understanding of the criminal justice system.
About
Department Of Sociology And Anthropology And Criminology Stude
Founded in
2024
EIN
921974455
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
4210 TALLEY STUDENT UNION BOX 7295 RALEIGH, North Carolina 27695-0001 United States
Website
socant.chass.ncsu.edu
Phone
(919)-515-3180
Email address
-
About
Mission
We study what it means to be human, to live in society, to create and recreate ourselves and our cultures, to better inform the future.
Looking for other organizations in
North Carolina, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: