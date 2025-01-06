Detroit Jews For Justice
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Immigration Team
Works with the People's Assembly to build a community defense network for the immigrant community in Southwest Detroit.
Fund MI Future Team
Partners with Fund MI Future to pass progressive ballot initiatives in 2026 and grow the state's progressive base.
Founded in
2023
EIN
920752635
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
440 BURROUGHS ST STE 625 DETROIT, Michigan 48202-3474 United States
Website
www.detroitjewsforjustice.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Detroit Jews for Justice advances racial and economic justice by developing Metro Detroit Jews as community organizers. They fight for transformative policy change in partnership with their neighbors, envisioning a just future with equal rights and dignity for all. DJJ focuses on issues like immigration, fair funding for public education, protecting Black homeownership, and advocating for water affordability.
Mission
Detroit Jews for Justice brings together Jews in Detroit to promote justice and positive change, strengthening community bonds and advocating for a more equitable city.
What $2,100 could fund instead: