The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Diabetes Youth Care
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
DYC Monthly Support Group Meetings
Monthly meetings in different regions where young people with diabetes share stories, learn from health professionals, and receive support.
About
Diabetes Youth Care
Founded in 2024
2024
EIN
991814609
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
6344 OCEAN PL ROHNERT PARK, California 94928-2389 United States
Website
diabetesyouthcare.org
Phone
(233)-503-979411
Email address
About
Mission
Diabetes YouthCare provides education and medical support to encourage personal growth, knowledge acquisition and independence.
City
State
