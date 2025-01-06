Dialogue Foundation
Mentor Programme
In-person Training
Offers in-person training in areas like mediation and negotiation to improve conflict resolution skills.
Online Training
Provides e-courses on topics like challenging conversations, psychological safety, and cultural diversity to enhance communication skills.
Media Programs
Creates media content like Shadows Unveiled to explore alternative dispute resolution in unique contexts.
The Sleeping Beauty Conference Series
Organizes conferences in various locations to discuss conflict resolution and related topics.
About
Dialogue Foundation
Founded in
1966
EIN
941630730
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
3067 SOUTH 100 WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah 84010-0000 United States
Website
www.dialoguejournal.com
Phone
(385)-988-0852
Email address
About
Dialogue Foundation, founded in 1966, supports religious education through the publication of Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought. This independent quarterly journal publishes scholarship, poetry, art, and fiction, exploring the Latter-day Saint experience.
Mission
Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought is an independent quarterly journal that addresses a wide range of issues on Mormonism and the Latter Day Saint Movement.
City
State
