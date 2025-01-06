Discovery Childrens Museum

About

DISCOVERY Children's Museum, founded in 1984 by Robin Greenspun and Mark Tratos, ignites a lifelong love of learning. Originally the Lied Discovery Children's Museum, it offers interactive exhibits and programs focusing on science, art, and early childhood development. With three floors of hands-on fun, the museum welcomes children and families to explore and discover.

Mission

Fostering a welcoming, vibrant, and inclusive environment where all are invited to engage in playful and educational experiences.