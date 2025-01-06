Discovery Childrens Museum
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Day Camps
Themed camps with hands-on activities and museum exploration for different age groups.
Early Childhood Programs
Learn through play! Programs designed for parents/caregivers and children.
Family Paint Time
Guided painting sessions for families to enjoy together.
Home School Programs
STEAM-based activities and experiments designed for homeschoolers.
About
Discovery Childrens Museum
Founded in
1984
EIN
942943891
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Museums
Address
360 PROMENADE PL LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89106-1470 United States
Website
www.discoverykidslv.org
Phone
(702)-382-3445
Email address
-
About
DISCOVERY Children's Museum, founded in 1984 by Robin Greenspun and Mark Tratos, ignites a lifelong love of learning. Originally the Lied Discovery Children's Museum, it offers interactive exhibits and programs focusing on science, art, and early childhood development. With three floors of hands-on fun, the museum welcomes children and families to explore and discover.
Mission
Fostering a welcoming, vibrant, and inclusive environment where all are invited to engage in playful and educational experiences.
