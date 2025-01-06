Discovery Eye Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Research Funding
Provides bridge funding for research projects on eye diseases like AMD, Keratoconus, and Diabetic Retinopathy, seeking early diagnoses and treatments.
Ocular Herpes Research
Dedicated to learning how to prevent ocular herpes and infectious blindness through vaccine development and corneal scarring prevention.
About
Discovery Eye Foundation
Founded in
1988
EIN
954228653
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness > Medical Services > Disease Research Institutions
Address
8635 W 3RD ST STE 390W LOS ANGELES, California 90048-6150 United States
Website
discoveryeye.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Discovery Eye Foundation, founded in 1988, supports research, education, and advocacy related to sight-threatening eye diseases. They aim to improve the quality of life for patients and their families by funding innovative treatments and cures for conditions like macular degeneration and keratoconus.
Mission
The Discovery Eye Foundation supports research, education and advocacy related to sight-threatening eye diseases and their treatments, improving the quality of life for patients and their families.
