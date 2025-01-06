Discovery Eye Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Research Funding

Provides bridge funding for research projects on eye diseases like AMD, Keratoconus, and Diabetic Retinopathy, seeking early diagnoses and treatments.

Ocular Herpes Research

Dedicated to learning how to prevent ocular herpes and infectious blindness through vaccine development and corneal scarring prevention.

