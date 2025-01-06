Divine Alms

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Widows Small Business Support

Provides resources to help widows start and grow small businesses, fostering financial independence.

Sponsor a Child

Connects sponsors with children in need to provide educational and other essential support.

Girl Child Education Support

Offers educational assistance to girls, promoting gender equality and access to schooling.

Rent Assistant Support

Provides financial aid to help widows and vulnerable families with rent payments.

