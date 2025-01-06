Divine Alms
Donate to
Divine Alms
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Divine Alms
Shop to support
Divine Alms
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Divine Alms
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Widows Small Business Support
Provides resources to help widows start and grow small businesses, fostering financial independence.
Sponsor a Child
Connects sponsors with children in need to provide educational and other essential support.
Girl Child Education Support
Offers educational assistance to girls, promoting gender equality and access to schooling.
Rent Assistant Support
Provides financial aid to help widows and vulnerable families with rent payments.
About
Divine Alms
Founded in
2023
EIN
922620941
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
14818 DARBYDALE DR BOWIE, Maryland 20721-3271 United States
Website
divinealms.com
Phone
(301)-538-2474
Email address
About
DIVINE ALMS INC, founded in 2023 in Bowie, MD, advocates for adolescent girls and widows. They offer educational support and programs, including Widow's Small Business Support, Girl Child Education Support, and School Food Initiatives, aiming to empower vulnerable populations.
Mission
Divine Alms' mission centers on advocating for the rights of adolescent girls and widows, and providing educational support for girls.
Looking for other organizations in
Maryland, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: