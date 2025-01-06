Divine Harvest Ministries Usa International
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Food Drives
Providing essential groceries to families in need, ensuring no one goes hungry.
Youth Programs
Empowering the next generation through mentorship and educational support.
Community Service Initiatives
Focusing on environmental stewardship and social responsibility through projects that benefit the local community.
Fellowship and Bible Study
Engaging in Bible study sessions that foster spiritual growth and community bonding.
Founded in
2023
EIN
933827780
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
820 E PALMER ST COMPTON, California 90221-2743 United States
Website
divineharvestint.org
Mission
Divine Harvest Ministries USA International Inc serves the Compton community from 820 E Palmer St, offering support and care to those in need through their local outreach.
