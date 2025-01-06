Dominican University Of California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Nursing (BSN)
Prepares students for compassionate patient care, aligning with Dominican's mission of service.
Business Administration (BA)
An integrated program emphasizing ethical leadership, sustainability, and global responsibility.
Education Studies (BA)
An interdisciplinary major preparing students to teach in elementary schools through theory and practice.
Founded in
2000
EIN
941156525
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Universities And Colleges
Address
50 ACACIA AVE BERTRAND HALL103 SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-2230 United States
Website
www.dominican.edu
Phone
(415)-457-4440
Email address
-
About
Dominican University of California, founded in 2000, educates and prepares students to be ethical leaders and socially responsible global citizens. The university incorporates Dominican values into its curriculum, fostering a commitment to community engagement and academic excellence.
Mission
Dominican University of California educates and prepares students to be ethical leaders and socially responsible global citizens.
