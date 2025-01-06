About

Don Bosco Technical Institute, founded in 1954, is an all-boys Catholic high school in Rosemead, CA, preparing students for university degrees and tech careers. It combines college-prep academics with engineering, science, and tech-focused coursework. Starting Fall 2026, Bosco Tech will transition to coeducation. Programs include Architecture & Construction Engineering, Computer Science, and Media Arts.

Mission

Don Bosco Technical Institute offers real-world experiences, giving graduates an edge in university studies and career development.