Don Bosco Technical Institute
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Architecture & Construction Engineering (ACE)
A technology major focusing on architecture and construction engineering.
Biological, Medical, and Environmental Technology (BMET)
A technology major focusing on biological, medical, and environmental fields.
Computer Science & Electrical Engineering (CSEE)
A technology major focusing on computer science and electrical engineering.
Integrated Design, Engineering & Art (IDEA)
A technology major focusing on integrated design, engineering, and art.
Don Bosco Technical Institute
Founded in 1946
1946
EIN
951860996
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1151 SAN GABRIEL BLVD ROSEMEAD, California 91770-4251 United States
Website
www.boscotech.edu
Phone
(626)-940-2000
Email address
-
Don Bosco Technical Institute, founded in 1954, is an all-boys Catholic high school in Rosemead, CA, preparing students for university degrees and tech careers. It combines college-prep academics with engineering, science, and tech-focused coursework. Starting Fall 2026, Bosco Tech will transition to coeducation. Programs include Architecture & Construction Engineering, Computer Science, and Media Arts.
Mission
Don Bosco Technical Institute offers real-world experiences, giving graduates an edge in university studies and career development.
City
State
