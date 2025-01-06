powered by 
Support 

Don Bosco Technical Institute

 — 
Creating leaders in engineering, science, and technology.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Don Bosco Technical Institute

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Don Bosco Technical Institute
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Don Bosco Technical Institute
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Don Bosco Technical Institute
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Don Bosco Technical Institute

100% of your purchase supports 
Don Bosco Technical Institute
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Don Bosco Technical Institute

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Architecture & Construction Engineering (ACE)

A technology major focusing on architecture and construction engineering.

Biological, Medical, and Environmental Technology (BMET)

A technology major focusing on biological, medical, and environmental fields.

Computer Science & Electrical Engineering (CSEE)

A technology major focusing on computer science and electrical engineering.

Integrated Design, Engineering & Art (IDEA)

A technology major focusing on integrated design, engineering, and art.

About

Don Bosco Technical Institute

Founded in

1946

EIN

951860996

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

1151 SAN GABRIEL BLVD ROSEMEAD, California 91770-4251 United States

Website

www.boscotech.edu

Phone

(626)-940-2000

Email address

-

Don Bosco Technical Institute
About

Don Bosco Technical Institute, founded in 1954, is an all-boys Catholic high school in Rosemead, CA, preparing students for university degrees and tech careers. It combines college-prep academics with engineering, science, and tech-focused coursework. Starting Fall 2026, Bosco Tech will transition to coeducation. Programs include Architecture & Construction Engineering, Computer Science, and Media Arts.

Mission

Don Bosco Technical Institute offers real-world experiences, giving graduates an edge in university studies and career development.

