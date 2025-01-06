Donate Life Northwest
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Outreach
Reaching the community to educate and register individuals as organ, eye, and tissue donors.
DMV Partnership
Collaborating with the Department of Motor Vehicles to facilitate donor registration.
Done Vida
Focusing on Hispanic outreach to increase organ, eye, and tissue donation within the community.
Erase The Wait/Living Kidney Donation
Raising awareness about living kidney donation to reduce the transplant waiting list.
About
Donate Life Northwest
Founded in
1984
EIN
930867552
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health And Wellness
Address
PO BOX 532 PORTLAND, Oregon 97207-0532 United States
Website
www.donatelifenw.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Donate Life Northwest saves lives and improves health by promoting organ, eye, and tissue donation in Oregon and SW Washington. They register donors and educate the community.
Mission
Donate Life Northwest promotes organ, eye, and tissue donation. Through outreach programs, they reach thousands of people to encourage registration and save lives.
