Support 

Door County Therapy Dog Teams

 — 
Bring comfort, happiness, and healing to people.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Door County Therapy Dog Teams

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Door County Therapy Dog Teams

100% of your purchase supports 
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Door County Therapy Dog Teams

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy Class

Focuses on socialization, training, and responsible dog ownership. Covers basic commands, potty training, and puppy games.

Therapy Dog Certification

Trains dogs and handlers to become certified therapy dog teams. Covers necessary skills and preparation for evaluation by Door County Therapy Dog Teams, Inc.

About

Door County Therapy Dog Teams

Founded in

2023

EIN

932834644

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

2292 HILLY RIDGE RD BRUSSELS, Wisconsin 54204-9756 United States

Website

doorcountytherapydogteams.com

Phone

(920)-495-2434

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
About

Door County Therapy Dog Teams Inc., founded in 2023, brings comfort and happiness through certified therapy dog and handler teams. They visit local schools and organizations, offering AKC STAR Puppy and Therapy Dog Certification classes. Their mission is to provide healing and increase awareness of pet therapy.

Mission

Door County Therapy Dog Teams, Inc. is a volunteer-run nonprofit bringing comfort, happiness, and healing to people of all ages while increasing public awareness and education regarding pet-provided therapy opportunities.

