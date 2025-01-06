Door County Therapy Dog Teams
Donate to
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
Shop to support
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy Class
Focuses on socialization, training, and responsible dog ownership. Covers basic commands, potty training, and puppy games.
Therapy Dog Certification
Trains dogs and handlers to become certified therapy dog teams. Covers necessary skills and preparation for evaluation by Door County Therapy Dog Teams, Inc.
About
Door County Therapy Dog Teams
Founded in
2023
EIN
932834644
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
2292 HILLY RIDGE RD BRUSSELS, Wisconsin 54204-9756 United States
Website
doorcountytherapydogteams.com
Phone
(920)-495-2434
Email address
About
Door County Therapy Dog Teams Inc., founded in 2023, brings comfort and happiness through certified therapy dog and handler teams. They visit local schools and organizations, offering AKC STAR Puppy and Therapy Dog Certification classes. Their mission is to provide healing and increase awareness of pet therapy.
Mission
Door County Therapy Dog Teams, Inc. is a volunteer-run nonprofit bringing comfort, happiness, and healing to people of all ages while increasing public awareness and education regarding pet-provided therapy opportunities.
Looking for other organizations in
Wisconsin, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: