About

Door County Therapy Dog Teams Inc., founded in 2023, brings comfort and happiness through certified therapy dog and handler teams. They visit local schools and organizations, offering AKC STAR Puppy and Therapy Dog Certification classes. Their mission is to provide healing and increase awareness of pet therapy.

Mission

Door County Therapy Dog Teams, Inc. is a volunteer-run nonprofit bringing comfort, happiness, and healing to people of all ages while increasing public awareness and education regarding pet-provided therapy opportunities.