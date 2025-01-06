Dora Cemetery Association
Dora Cemetery Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grave Site Services
Assisting people with the loss of loved ones and providing a quiet setting for remembrance.
Cemetery Preservation
Maintaining and sustaining the historical cemetery for future generations through funding and expansion.
Volunteer Training
Training volunteers in proper techniques for cleaning, leveling, and resetting grave markers.
About
Dora Cemetery Association
Founded in
1979
EIN
936025722
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(13)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1811 STONE HEDGE DR NE KEIZER, Oregon 97303-1845 United States
Website
doracemeteryassociation.wordpress.com
Phone
(503)-931-6266
Email address
About
Dora Cemetery Association, founded in 1979, is a non-profit pioneer cemetery in Myrtle Point, Oregon, managed by volunteers. It provides grave sites and preserves local history. Donations can be sent to 1811 Stone Hedge Drive NE, Keizer, Oregon 97303.
Mission
DORA CEMETERY ASSOCIATION cares for and maintains cemetery grounds in Keizer, Oregon, providing a respectful and peaceful setting for remembrance and reflection.
City
State
