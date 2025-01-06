Doris Todd Christian Academy
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preschool Program
Offers activities designed to help children grow spiritually, emotionally, physically, and cognitively.
Christian Leadership, Discipleship, and Missions Programs
Developing Christian leaders through key components designed to instill faith and service.
Athletics Program
Provides athletic opportunities for students.
Art Program
Offers art-related activities and education.
Founded in
1996
EIN
990241019
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
519 BALDWIN AVE PAIA, Hawaii 96779-9604 United States
Website
doristoddchristian.org
Phone
(808)-579-9237
Email address
Doris Todd Christian Academy, founded in 1956, provides a Christ-centered education on Maui. Committed to academic excellence and biblical morality, the academy serves students from preschool through high school. Its mission is to equip students with a biblically-based worldview, preparing them for lives of integrity and service.
Mission
Committed to academic excellence, biblical morality, and integrity, Doris Todd Christian Academy offers a Biblically-directed education that instills the desire and prepares students to love God and others.
