About

Doris Todd Christian Academy, founded in 1956, provides a Christ-centered education on Maui. Committed to academic excellence and biblical morality, the academy serves students from preschool through high school. Its mission is to equip students with a biblically-based worldview, preparing them for lives of integrity and service.

Mission

Committed to academic excellence, biblical morality, and integrity, Doris Todd Christian Academy offers a Biblically-directed education that instills the desire and prepares students to love God and others.