About

Founded in 1982 in Portland, Oregon, Dougy Center provides grief support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults, and their families can share their experiences before and after a death. It started the first peer grief support groups for children and has become a world-renowned model for bereavement support.

Mission

The Dougy Center provides grief support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults, and their families can share their experiences before and after a death.