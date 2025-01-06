Dougy Center
About
Dougy Center
Founded in
1983
EIN
930833241
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Social Services
Address
PO BOX 86852 PORTLAND, Oregon 97286-0852 United States
Website
www.dougy.org
Phone
(503)-775-5683
Email address
About
Founded in 1982 in Portland, Oregon, Dougy Center provides grief support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults, and their families can share their experiences before and after a death. It started the first peer grief support groups for children and has become a world-renowned model for bereavement support.
Mission
The Dougy Center provides grief support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults, and their families can share their experiences before and after a death.
