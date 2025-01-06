powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

 — 
Care for every animal and their person.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

100% of your purchase supports 
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Wildlife Program

Care for injured or orphaned wildlife.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Aid Programs

Financial assistance for pet owners facing emergency veterinary costs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Canine Assisted Therapy

Bringing comfort to people in hospitals and care facilities through visits with trained therapy dogs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Pet Loss Support

Providing resources and support for individuals grieving the loss of a pet.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

Founded in

1975

EIN

930621534

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Animal Shelters

Address

1945 NW PETTYGROVE ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-1688 United States

Website

www.dovelewis.org

Phone

(503)-228-7281

Email address

https://www.dovelewis.org/contact

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

DoveLewis, established in 1973 in Portland, OR, is a nonprofit, 24-hour emergency and specialty veterinary hospital. Caring for every animal and person who cares for them, they've treated over 750,000 animals. They offer donor-supported community programs serving animals in need and the animal-loving community.

Mission

DoveLewis is dedicated to providing compassionate emergency and specialty veterinary care to animals in Portland, while also supporting the people who care for them.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!