Wildlife Program
Care for injured or orphaned wildlife.
Aid Programs
Financial assistance for pet owners facing emergency veterinary costs.
Canine Assisted Therapy
Bringing comfort to people in hospitals and care facilities through visits with trained therapy dogs.
Pet Loss Support
Providing resources and support for individuals grieving the loss of a pet.
About
Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital
Founded in
1975
EIN
930621534
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
1945 NW PETTYGROVE ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-1688 United States
Website
www.dovelewis.org
Phone
(503)-228-7281
Email address
https://www.dovelewis.org/contact
About
DoveLewis, established in 1973 in Portland, OR, is a nonprofit, 24-hour emergency and specialty veterinary hospital. Caring for every animal and person who cares for them, they've treated over 750,000 animals. They offer donor-supported community programs serving animals in need and the animal-loving community.
Mission
DoveLewis is dedicated to providing compassionate emergency and specialty veterinary care to animals in Portland, while also supporting the people who care for them.
