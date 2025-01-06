Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital

About

DoveLewis, established in 1973 in Portland, OR, is a nonprofit, 24-hour emergency and specialty veterinary hospital. Caring for every animal and person who cares for them, they've treated over 750,000 animals. They offer donor-supported community programs serving animals in need and the animal-loving community.

Mission

DoveLewis is dedicated to providing compassionate emergency and specialty veterinary care to animals in Portland, while also supporting the people who care for them.