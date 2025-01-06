Dream Catcher Therapeutics
Donate to
Dream Catcher Therapeutics
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Dream Catcher Therapeutics
Shop to support
Dream Catcher Therapeutics
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Dream Catcher Therapeutics
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Therapeutic Horseback Riding
Using horses to improve socialization, posture, mobility and overall life quality.
Equine Assisted Learning (EAL)
Promoting life skills, personal growth, and development through interaction with horses.
Psychotherapy Incorporating Interactions with Horses
Mental health sessions utilizing interactions with horses.
Adult/Youth Horsemanship Classes
Classes teaching horsemanship skills to both adults and youth.
About
Dream Catcher Therapeutics
Founded in
2004
EIN
931311929
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 34 PENDLETON, Oregon 97801-0034 United States
Website
stirrup-hope.org
Phone
(541)-377-1479
Email address
-
About
Mission
Dream Catcher Therapeutics offers therapeutic services in Pendleton, Oregon, dedicated to promoting well-being and hope in the community.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: