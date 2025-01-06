Drew School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Leadership Lab
A real-world learning program transforming academic knowledge into leadership and innovation through hands-on experiences.
Arts Program
A program where students take arts courses for at least two years, integrating art as a core part of the curriculum.
Clubs and Affinity Groups
A variety of clubs such as Poetry Club, Esports Club, and more, providing opportunities for students to explore diverse interests and build community.
Founded in
1973
EIN
942219550
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
2901 CALIFORNIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-2432 United States
Website
www.drewschool.org
Phone
(415)-409-3739
Email address
Drew School, founded in 1973 in San Francisco, is an independent college preparatory school for grades 9-12. Drew knows and believes in teenagers, engaging each student in intellectual discovery to develop their voice, confidence, and empathy. They offer 90+ courses and electives, with a 9:1 student-teacher ratio and a diverse student body.
Mission
Drew School offers educational opportunities to students in San Francisco, fostering growth and learning in a supportive, community-centered environment.
