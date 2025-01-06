Dsa Footprint Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Empowerment Camp
Provides children and youths in Jamaica with skills and resources to improve their well-being and opportunities for success.
Student Engagement
Engages students to help them visualize their potential and worth, and to model examples of essential life skills.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922692927
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development - Youth Programs
Address
16824 44TH AVE W STE 130 LYNNWOOD, Washington 98037-3111 United States
Website
dsafootprintfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
DSA Footprint Foundation, founded in 2023, aims to increase a sense of efficacy in children and youths in Jamaica by providing access to resources to improve their wellbeing and bolster opportunities for success. They focus on empowering youth through access to resources.
Mission
DSA Footprint Foundation will inspire children and youths to visualize their potential and worth, and what they can accomplish.
