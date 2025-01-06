Dublin Senior Center Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fitness and Dance Classes
Exercise and dance classes to promote a healthy lifestyle for all fitness levels.
Table Games
A variety of table games to keep the mind alert and engaged.
Book and Writing Groups
Opportunities to participate in book clubs and creative writing groups.
Computer and Educational Classes
Classes and seminars to enhance computer skills and provide educational enrichment.
Founded in
1997
EIN
943275167
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
7600 AMADOR VALLEY BLVD DUBLIN, California 94568-2339 United States
Website
dublin.ca.gov
Phone
(925)-833-6650
Email address
-
About
The Dublin Senior Center Foundation, est. 1997, supports the Dublin Senior Center. The Foundation aims to enhance the lives of seniors by providing rewarding friendships, activities, and a welcoming environment. They offer diverse programs, services and events.
Mission
The foundation supports programs to promote the growth and development of the Dublin Senior Center, and to support seniors with opportunities to participate in community services and programs.
