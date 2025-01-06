E-Central Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
CU Save Loans
Refinance existing debt with a CU Save Personal Loan, potentially lowering interest rates and monthly payments.
Financial Educational Workshops
Free workshops on credit building, real estate, online data protection, and car buying to improve financial wellness.
Home Buying Services
Connect with qualified real estate pros and receive a rebate on real estate commissions.
About
E-Central Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
951442156
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
990 S FAIR OAKS AVE PASADENA, California 91105-2626 United States
Website
www.ecentralcu.org
Phone
(626)-799-6000
Email address
-
About
E-Central Credit Union, founded in 1943 and located in Pasadena, CA, serves Southern California members throughout Los Angeles County. It strives to provide an exceptional member experience. E-Central has approximately $161 million in assets and 17,000 members.
Mission
E-Central Credit Union delivers accessible financial solutions to the Pasadena community, supporting local individuals and families with their banking needs.
{Similar 1}
