About

Ho`ala School, founded in 1986 in Wahiawa, Hawaii, fosters independence, confidence, critical thinking, and creativity in a welcoming environment. With a hands-on, ‘whole child’ approach, they support each student’s unique qualities from Kindergarten through 8th grade.

Mission

Ho`ala School encourages mutual respect, a sense of belonging, and a passion for learning in Wahiawa, Hawaii.