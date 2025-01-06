E Ducere
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
K-12 Virtual Education
Provides virtual education programs for K-12 students, including core subjects, electives, AP courses, and world languages.
Founded in
1986
EIN
990241020
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
1067 CALIFORNIA AVE WAHIAWA, Hawaii 96786-2341 United States
Website
hoalaschool.org
Phone
(808)-621-1898
Email address
About
Ho`ala School, founded in 1986 in Wahiawa, Hawaii, fosters independence, confidence, critical thinking, and creativity in a welcoming environment. With a hands-on, ‘whole child’ approach, they support each student’s unique qualities from Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Mission
Ho`ala School encourages mutual respect, a sense of belonging, and a passion for learning in Wahiawa, Hawaii.
