E Nakamichi Foundation
E Nakamichi Foundation
E Nakamichi Foundation
E Nakamichi Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Classical Music Grants
Supports live public performances of well-known Classical and Romantic era music. They also consider live-streamed performances that are part of a live program.
About
E Nakamichi Foundation
Founded in
0
EIN
953870341
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
10736 JEFFERSON BLVD PMB 523 CULVER CITY, California 90230-4933 United States
Website
enakamichi.foundation
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The E. Nakamichi Foundation supports live classical music, encouraging appreciation of fine forms of classical music by underwriting performances. The foundation focuses on promoting classical music not generally available to the public commercially.
Mission
The E. Nakamichi Foundation is dedicated to promoting classical music not generally available to the public, encouraging its appreciation through underwriting public performances.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
