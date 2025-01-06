powered by 
Support 

Eagle Community Credit Union

 — 
Empower financial growth in Foothill Ranch.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Eagle Community Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Eagle Community Credit Union
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Eagle Community Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Eagle Community Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Eagle Community Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Eagle Community Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Eagle Community Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

College Scholarship

Provides scholarships to members pursuing higher education, awarding four deserving students $4,000 each year.

FunEx Discounts

Offers exclusive discounts to hundreds of attractions, car rentals, hotels, and movie tickets for Eagle Credit Union members.

Costco Auto Program

Partners with Costco Auto Program to offer members discounts on new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Plus, finance with Eagle and get a Costco Shop Card.

Enterprise Car Sales Discounts

Offers members discounts on Enterprise Certified® pre-owned vehicles with special benefits.

About

Eagle Community Credit Union

Founded in

1961

EIN

951068549

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(14)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

27042 TOWNE CENTER DR FOOTHILL RANCH, California 92610-2810 United States

Website

www.eaglecu.org

Phone

(800)-324-53289495889400

Email address

Click Here

Eagle Community Credit Union
About

Mission

EAGLE COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION supports the financial well-being of Foothill Ranch residents, offering accessible services that help the local community thrive.

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Eagle Community Credit Union

