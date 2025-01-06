Eagle Community Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Eagle Community Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Scholarship
Provides scholarships to members pursuing higher education, awarding four deserving students $4,000 each year.
FunEx Discounts
Offers exclusive discounts to hundreds of attractions, car rentals, hotels, and movie tickets for Eagle Credit Union members.
Costco Auto Program
Partners with Costco Auto Program to offer members discounts on new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Plus, finance with Eagle and get a Costco Shop Card.
Enterprise Car Sales Discounts
Offers members discounts on Enterprise Certified® pre-owned vehicles with special benefits.
About
Eagle Community Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
951068549
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
27042 TOWNE CENTER DR FOOTHILL RANCH, California 92610-2810 United States
Website
www.eaglecu.org
Phone
(800)-324-53289495889400
Email address
Click Here
About
Mission
EAGLE COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION supports the financial well-being of Foothill Ranch residents, offering accessible services that help the local community thrive.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
City
State
