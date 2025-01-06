Eagle Community Credit Union

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

College Scholarship

Provides scholarships to members pursuing higher education, awarding four deserving students $4,000 each year.

FunEx Discounts

Offers exclusive discounts to hundreds of attractions, car rentals, hotels, and movie tickets for Eagle Credit Union members.

Costco Auto Program

Partners with Costco Auto Program to offer members discounts on new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Plus, finance with Eagle and get a Costco Shop Card.

Enterprise Car Sales Discounts

Offers members discounts on Enterprise Certified® pre-owned vehicles with special benefits.

