Earthjustice

Biodiversity Defense

Confronts habitat destruction and over-exploitation of wildlife to reshape our relationship with lands, water, and wildlife.

Clean Energy

Accelerates the transition to 100% clean, pollution-free energy to stop the climate crisis through legal action and policy advocacy.

Community Partnerships

Provides legal and advocacy resources to community-led movements fighting for a safe, just, and healthy environment.

Fossil Fuels

Works alongside communities impacted by coal, oil, and gas to loosen the fossil fuel industry's destructive grip.

