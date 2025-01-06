Earthjustice
Biodiversity Defense
Confronts habitat destruction and over-exploitation of wildlife to reshape our relationship with lands, water, and wildlife.
Clean Energy
Accelerates the transition to 100% clean, pollution-free energy to stop the climate crisis through legal action and policy advocacy.
Community Partnerships
Provides legal and advocacy resources to community-led movements fighting for a safe, just, and healthy environment.
Fossil Fuels
Works alongside communities impacted by coal, oil, and gas to loosen the fossil fuel industry's destructive grip.
About
Earthjustice
Founded in
1971
EIN
941730465
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
50 CALIFORNIA ST STE 500 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94111-4608 United States
Website
earthjustice.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Earthjustice, founded in 1971, is the premier nonprofit environmental law firm. They use the power of law and partnership to protect health, preserve places/wildlife, advance clean energy, and combat climate change. Representing 1,000+ public-interest clients without charge, they fight for healthy communities, preserve the wild, and advance clean energy for a healthy climate.
Mission
Earthjustice uses the power of law and partnership to protect people's health, preserve magnificent places and wildlife, advance clean energy, and combat climate change.
City
State
