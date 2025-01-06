East Bay Faith Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spirit-Filled Life
Brenda Thomas Ministries focuses on helping believers experience an abundant, spirit-filled life through teachings on joy and faith.
Founded in
1984
EIN
942848528
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
24800 HESPERIAN BLVD HAYWARD, California 94545-2438 United States
Website
www.heartofthebay.org
Phone
(510)-786-3232
Email address
Heart of the Bay Christian Center, founded in 1984 in Hayward, CA, is a vibrant church community focused on worship and spiritual growth. They offer Sunday services, children's ministry, youth programs, and community outreach.
Mission
East Bay Faith Center Incorporated fosters spiritual growth and community connection in Hayward, California, welcoming individuals seeking hope and support.
