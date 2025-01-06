East Bay Korean-American Senior Services Center
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Meals Program
Provides nutritionally balanced meals to Korean-American seniors.
Social Programs
Offers social activities such as music, aerobics, social dance, and yoga.
Educational Programs
Provides citizenship and English language lessons to seniors.
About
East Bay Korean-American Senior Services Center
Founded in
1982
EIN
942813695
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Senior Assisted Living
Address
1723 TELEGRAPH AVE OAKLAND, California 94612-0000 United States
Website
eastbaykoreanamericanseniorcenter.org
Phone
(510)-235-6179
Email address
About
East Bay Korean-American Senior Services Center, est. 1982, offers social services and meals to Korean-American seniors in Alameda County. Programs include health screenings, ESL classes, nutritionally balanced meals, and activities promoting well-being.
Mission
EAST BAY KOREAN-AMERICAN SENIOR SERVICES CENTER offers care and services for Korean-American seniors in Oakland, fostering community and well-being at their Telegraph Avenue location.
