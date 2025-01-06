East Bay Meditation Center
East Bay Meditation Center
East Bay Meditation Center
East Bay Meditation Center
East Bay Meditation Center
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Classes
Various classes on meditation and mindfulness are offered.
Practice Groups
Opportunities to meditate and practice with others.
Long Term Programs
In-depth programs for dedicated practitioners.
Curricula
Structured learning paths for studying Buddhist teachings.
About
East Bay Meditation Center
Founded in
2001
EIN
943376180
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
285 17TH ST OAKLAND, California 94612-4123 United States
Website
eastbaymeditation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
East Bay Meditation Center, founded in 2001 in Oakland, CA, fosters liberation, healing, social action, and inclusive community. It offers mindfulness practices and teachings rooted in Buddhist and other wisdom traditions. EBMC focuses on creating a welcoming space for diverse communities, including people of color and the LGBTQI community, through classes, practice groups, and long-term programs.
Mission
East Bay Meditation Center offers a welcoming space in Oakland for meditation and mindfulness practice, supporting personal and community well-being. Learn more at eastbaymeditation.org.

