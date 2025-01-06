About

East Bay Meditation Center, founded in 2001 in Oakland, CA, fosters liberation, healing, social action, and inclusive community. It offers mindfulness practices and teachings rooted in Buddhist and other wisdom traditions. EBMC focuses on creating a welcoming space for diverse communities, including people of color and the LGBTQI community, through classes, practice groups, and long-term programs.

Mission

East Bay Meditation Center offers a welcoming space in Oakland for meditation and mindfulness practice, supporting personal and community well-being. Learn more at eastbaymeditation.org.